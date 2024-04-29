Tobe Awaka Announces Transfer Commitment
Former Tennessee Volunteers forward Tobe Awaka has announced his transfer commitment to the Arizona Wildcats.
Tennessee forward Tobe Awaka grew a lot throughout his two seasons with the Volunteers. He proved to be a crucial part of their rotation during the NCAA Tournament run. Tennessee could put either Awaka or forward Jonas Aidoo on the floor to match up with some of the top big men in the country, and as a whole, they did a nice job.
However, neither will spend the next season suiting up for the Volunteers. Awaka and Aidoo entered the transfer portal a few weeks ago, and Awaka has found a new home. He committed to the Arizona Wildcats over several other programs on Monday morning.
Awaka spent last summer with Team USA at the Fiba U19 World Cup. He started six of the seven contests, leading all players in the tournament in double-doubles. Awaka posted an average of 11.6 points per game, good for second on Team USA. Many saw this as a potential breakthrough opportunity, and his game did jump in confidence after his summer stint in Hungary.
