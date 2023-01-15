Uros Plavsic's Offensive Eruption Expands Offensive Capabilities

Tennessee prides itself on the ability to be offensively diverse. You can't necessarily key in on one thing because they can win at all three levels of the floor.

However, if you were to pinpoint one thing they were lacking, it would be a reliable post presence. They have a combination of bigs that help with rim protection, rebounding, and occasionally post touches.

Uros Plavsic established himself as the premier force on Saturday. He logged 19 points and three rebounds against the Wildcats, battling against Oscar Tshiebwe. Plavsic routinely got the best of him on the post, a notable development if but for a game.

The Wildcats forced Tennessee into three-point shots, and everyone struggled against Kentucky's physicality except Plavsic. The coaching staff identified this and quickly began feeding him.

His technical skillset and his 7-1 frame made him a near-impossible cover close to the hoop. He used his drop step and jump hooks on the block, repeatedly kissing the ball off the window.

Guard Zakai Zeigler can get him in the right position over and over. Zeigler may not be a scoring threat, but he knows how to pilot an offense and involve the bigs. Plavsic's post presence could also cultivate more cushion on shooters.

He's an excellent passer out of double teams and knows his teammate is flashing to open space if the help defender comes. The new offensive dimensions could take the Volunteers from an impressive team to a dominant one.

While a big won't necessarily be an offensive centerpiece, a reliable post-game can help you in outings like today. The perimeter game wasn't working, but working in the post will always favor you.

Plavsic brought an attitude and identity to a team without one on Saturday. His willingness to compete set the tone and always had Tennessee competing, which conversely kept them competitive toward the end.

