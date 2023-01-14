Skip to main content

LIVE Updates: Tennessee vs. Kentucky

The Tennessee Volunteers are preparing to host the Kentucky Wildcats. Volunteer Country has fans covered with the latest updates and information.

For once, Tennessee enters play as a double-digit favorite over Kentucky. Some would have assumed we were talking about football if we had shared that statement a few months ago.

The reality is that the Volunteers are one of the top teams in America with an excellent head coach. Rick Barnes has this group prepared for anything, which is why they have raced out to an unthinkable start.

Meanwhile, Kentucky is mightily struggling for its standards. John Calipari has spoken on multiple occasions about potentially adjusting his philosophy, a concerning development only a few games into conference play.

If the Wildcats intend to right their woes, it starts today against Tennessee. The Volunteers are college basketball's No. 5 team and the No. 2 team in the SEC. It's quite possible they come out swinging against Kentucky and attempt to win before the first half buzzer.

UK will play desperate, something Tennessee must prepare for. A program with such history can't catch them off guard, and we will find out how ready they are in a few short moments.

How To Watch Kentucky @ Tennessee

  • Gameday: Saturday, January 14th, 2023.
  • Game time: 12:00 pm ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Stadium: Thompson-Boling Arena (Knoxville, Tennessee)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.

