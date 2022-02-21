Skip to main content

Vols and Lady Vols Fall in Latest Top 25 Rankings

Following a 1-1 week, the Tennessee BasketVols (19-7, 10-4 SEC) fell one spot from No. 16 to No. 17 in the February 21 AP Top 25 rankings. 

The Lady Vols also fell in the third rankings release of February, dropping four spots from No. 12 to No. 16 after a pair of losses to Alabama and South Carolina. No. 18 Arkansas and No. 24 Alabama round out the conference's representation in the poll. 

The Vols beat No. 4 Kentucky last Tuesday In Thompson-Boling Arena for their first top five win of the year and lost to No. 23 Arkansas in Bud Walton Arena. 

Tennessee had compiled eight consecutive conference wins before the loss to the Razorbacks, but a poor shooting performance combined with a lack of flow due to the backcourt finding themselves in foul trouble led to a 48-point outing for the Vols.

48 points is a season low game total for the Vols.  

The Vols remain the third best team in the SEC behind No. 3 Auburn and No. 6 Kentucky. Tennessee defeated Kentucky 76-63 last Tuesday and will take on Auburn Saturday at 4:00 p.m. ET. 

The entire men's college basketball February 21 AP Top 25 rankings are here.

---

The Lady Vols have suffered two consecutive losses at the hands of unranked Alabama and No. 1 South Carolina. 

Read More

With their record now at 21-6 (10-4 SEC), Tennessee has lost five consecutive road games and five of their last eight. 

Against Alabama, Lady Vols star guard Jordan Horston suffered a possibly season-ending fractured dislocation of the elbow, putting her out at least a 'few weeks' according to Kellie Harper. 

The Lady Vols are now the fourth best team in the SEC according to the rankings, behind No. 1 South Carolina, No. 8 LSU and No. 15 Florida. Georgia rounds out the conference's representation on the poll at No. 25 

Tennessee has a pair of home games coming up this week against Mississippi State on Thursday night and Sunday against LSU, quite possible the best news Kellie Harper's squad has had in a while given the brutal injuries and recent road skid. 

The entire women's college basketball Top 25 poll is here

