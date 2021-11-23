Skip to main content
    November 23, 2021
    Watch: Highlights From BasketVols Bounce Back Win Over Tar Heels

    Tennessee's men's basketball team beat North Carolina 89-72 in a brilliant comeback win. Watch highlights of the game below.
    The Vols left the Cheez-It Tip-off Tournament on a high note after beating the North Carolina Tar Heels 89-72 to place third in the tournament. Zakai Zeigler shined and Kennedy Chandler got back on track after a subpar performance against Villanova.

    Highlights from the Vols' win are in the video below.

    Highlights of the Lady Vols' big Sunday win over Texas are in the video above. 

    The men's win over North Carolina concluded a big weekend for UT athletics, as the women beat No. 12 Texas 74-70 and Tennessee Football beat South Alabama 60-14 to clinch bowl eligibility. 

    Up next for Rick Barnes' 3-1, newly 15th ranked squad is set to return to Thompson Boling-Arena on Friday, November 26, at 3:00 p.m. ET when the Golden Eagles come to Knoxville. 

