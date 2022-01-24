Watch: Highlights From Vols Win Over LSU

The Tennessee Vols knocked off then No. 13 LSU in Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday night. Tennessee exacted revenge on the Tigers after UT fell to LSU in Baton Rouge earlier this season.

In Tennessee's wins Saturday, Santiago Vescovi had a big game with a team-high 16 points, but center Uros Plasvic had a sensational night with 12 points and six boards in 28 minutes.

Plasvic's post presence and energy combined with five threes from Vescovi highlight the highlight reel in the Vols' much-needed ranked victory over the Tigers.

To read more about Tennessee's new ranking of No. 18 in the latest AP Poll, click here.

Up next for Tennessee is a date with unranked Florida in Thompson-Boling Arena on Wednesday night at 6:00 p.m. ET. Although the Gators are unranked, Mike White's squad is coming in on a three-game winning streak.

Barnes' entire post-game press conference after Tennessee's win Saturday is in the video at the top of the article.

