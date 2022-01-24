Skip to main content

Watch: Highlights From Vols Win Over LSU

Highlights from the Tennessee Vols' 14-point home victory over then No. 13 LSU are below.

The Tennessee Vols knocked off then No. 13 LSU in Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday night. Tennessee exacted revenge on the Tigers after UT fell to LSU in Baton Rouge earlier this season. 

In Tennessee's wins Saturday, Santiago Vescovi had a big game with a team-high 16 points, but center Uros Plasvic had a sensational night with 12 points and six boards in 28 minutes. 

Plasvic's post presence and energy combined with five threes from Vescovi highlight the highlight reel in the Vols' much-needed ranked victory over the Tigers. 

To read more about Tennessee's new ranking of No. 18 in the latest AP Poll, click here.

Up next for Tennessee is a date with unranked Florida in Thompson-Boling Arena on Wednesday night at 6:00 p.m. ET. Although the Gators are unranked, Mike White's squad is coming in on a three-game winning streak.

Read More

Barnes' entire post-game press conference after Tennessee's win Saturday is in the video at the top of the article. 

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

FJytDREXMA0OHHf
Men's Basketball

Watch: Highlights From Vols Win Over LSU

23 seconds ago
FJytIQpXMAAexyv
Men's Basketball

Lady Vols, Vols Improve Ranking in Latest AP Top 25

46 minutes ago
463EFB35-A5E5-41E6-A4A7-50F76A391F36
Football

Prized QB Christopher Vizzina Goes In-Depth on Saturday Junior Day With Vols

1 hour ago
USATSI_17430037_168390308_lowres
Football

Just In: Vols OL Enters Transfer Portal

3 hours ago
544D7240-C118-4F35-8CB5-9CCA34AB985B
Recruiting

Highly Sought After WR Devin Hyatt Goes In-Depth On Vols Junior Day Visit

17 hours ago
C5F01D71-9EB9-4B15-AB6A-18933B47B2E0
Recruiting

Georgia DB Ethan Nation Feels Like a 'Priority' For Vols, Enjoys Junior Day Visit

19 hours ago
FJz73FWWYAA-R-X
Women's Basketball

Game Notes: Lady Vols Remain Perfect in Conference Play With Road Victory Over No. 13 Georgia

21 hours ago
FJ0M7QOWUAw8EBc
Women's Basketball

Watch: Lady Vols Star Guard Jordan Horston Reacts to Top-15 Win

22 hours ago