Volunteer Country Podcast: Recapping Tennessee Baseball Regional Sweep; Predicting When Records Will Be Broken!

Host Jack Foster and Jake Nichols talk Tennessee Baseball's NCAA Regional Sweep this past weekend, discussing pitching performances and hot topics heading into the Supers. Jack and Jake also predict when/if some longstanding Tennessee Baseball program records will be broken.

All that and more in the latest Volunteer Country on SI Podcast. The episode can be listened to in its entirety below. 

