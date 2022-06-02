Skip to main content

Volunteer Country Podcast: Tennessee Baseball Regional Preview, Talking Kennedy Chandler's Potential Fit in Memphis With SB Nation's Bryson Wright

In the first half of the show, host Jack Foster and Jake Nichols go into depth on Tennessee Baseball's NCAA Tournament Regional this weekend in Knoxville.

In the second half, Jack is joined by Bryson Wright of SB Nation Grizzlies to talk about Kennedy Chandler's potential fit with the Memphis Grizzlies as the NBA Draft nears.

The entire podcast can be listened to below. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

podimage
Podcasts

NEW VC on SI Podcast: MAILBAG Edition

By Jack Foster19 hours ago
993BA005-8343-4202-886E-26A90870A8C9
Recruiting

Vols Sitting 'Pretty High' For Coveted DL Hunter Osborne After Latest Visit

By Matt RayMay 31, 2022
0DDD2A26-4D41-4F47-9D31-F1DCA4A7E862
Podcasts

NEW VC on SI Podcast: Tennessee Baseball Checks Off Another Box with 2022 SEC Tournament Title, Short Look Ahead to Regionals, Santi is Back

By Jack FosterMay 31, 2022
USATSI_16828508_168390308_lowres
Baseball

Danny White Tweets Out Priceless Comeback to Fan on Twitter

By Jack FosterMay 31, 2022
9825B445-457B-4AA0-9887-165F3E80BB1C
Baseball

Just In: Vols Top Overall Seed in NCAA Tournament, Knoxville Regional Set

By Matt Ray and Jack FosterMay 30, 2022
francis-mauigoa
Recruiting

Vols 'Up There' For Elite OL Francis Mauigoa Following Visit to Rocky Top

By Matt RayMay 30, 2022
IMG_3060
Baseball

WATCH: No. 1 Tennessee Celebrates First SEC Tournament Title in 27 Years

By Jake NicholsMay 29, 2022
CBCD6845-ED35-40FC-B4E2-975FE4900DCB
Baseball

Everything Tony Vitello, Luc Lipcius, Drew Gilbert and Camden Sewell Said About Tennessee's SEC Tournament Win

By Jack FosterMay 29, 2022