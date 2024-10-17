Volunteer Country

2025 WR Commit Joakim Dodson Talks Tennessee Visit And Plans For Follow-Up Visit

Joakim Dodson talks being locked in with the Vols and returning for another Vols visit

Caleb Sisk

Joakim Dodson on his Tennessee visit.
Joakim Dodson on his Tennessee visit. / Joakim Dodson
In this story:

Tennessee had many commits on campus. The Vols took on the Florida Gators in front of nearly 100 total recruits inside Neyland Stadium. One of the commits who was on campus and had the opportunity to watch this game up close was Joakim Dodson. 

Dodson is a 2025 wide receiver commit from Baylor High School. He has been committed to the Vols since before the season began and has stayed true to his commitment since. Dodson caught up with Tennessee on SI following his Tennessee visit.

“My visit was really good I love going back to Rocky Top every time I go.” He went into detail about the game itself. “The game turned out good it’s hard to win in the SEC, especially against a rival so I loved seeing the fight the team had and I know they’ll get better on both sides of the ball,” Dodson confirmed.

He had the opportunity to speak with the coaches yet again. “I did talk to the coaches, that’s my family and we talk a lot so no specific message just glad that I got to be there for my first game this year.” He is still strongly committed to the Vols as signing day nears. “I stand very strong in my commitment. I’ll also be back this weekend!”

Other Tennessee News:

Join The Community:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Recruiting