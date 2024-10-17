2025 WR Commit Joakim Dodson Talks Tennessee Visit And Plans For Follow-Up Visit
Tennessee had many commits on campus. The Vols took on the Florida Gators in front of nearly 100 total recruits inside Neyland Stadium. One of the commits who was on campus and had the opportunity to watch this game up close was Joakim Dodson.
Dodson is a 2025 wide receiver commit from Baylor High School. He has been committed to the Vols since before the season began and has stayed true to his commitment since. Dodson caught up with Tennessee on SI following his Tennessee visit.
“My visit was really good I love going back to Rocky Top every time I go.” He went into detail about the game itself. “The game turned out good it’s hard to win in the SEC, especially against a rival so I loved seeing the fight the team had and I know they’ll get better on both sides of the ball,” Dodson confirmed.
He had the opportunity to speak with the coaches yet again. “I did talk to the coaches, that’s my family and we talk a lot so no specific message just glad that I got to be there for my first game this year.” He is still strongly committed to the Vols as signing day nears. “I stand very strong in my commitment. I’ll also be back this weekend!”
Other Tennessee News:
- Tennessee Moves Into Top Five of AP Poll After Oklahoma Win
- Offensive Grade Report: Tennessee Vs Oklahoma
- Tennessee Defeats Oklahoma 25-15 On The Road
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports