2026 Linebacker Jakore Smith Enjoyed His Experience With Tennessee Volunteers
Many recruits enjoyed their visit to Knoxville, Tennessee as the Tennessee Volunteers took on the Alabama Crimson Tide. Tennessee would go on to win this game by a score of 24-17 which would be very eye-catching and intriguing for Tennessee targets and prospects that were on campus.
One of the players to make it to campus was Jakore Smith. Smith is a Parkview Magnet linebacker from Little Rock, Arkansas. The 2026 linebacker is currently rated as a four-star.
Smith caught up with Tennessee on SI following his visit.
“The visit is the best visit I have been on so far,” Smith confirmed with Tennessee on SI. “The atmosphere was crazy, everybody was loud and there were people I’ve never seen before that I was getting along with like I have already known them.”
The talented linebacker is now looking into Tennessee more than ever following their defensive effort. “Tennessee been high on my recruitment but after that game and how the Overall defense played definitely more high on them now.”
The Little Rock defensive recruit didn’t have the opportunity to speak with the coaches before the game but did have a chance to speak with them after the game. “I got there late so I didn’t talk to any coaches before the game but after the game, I talked to Coach Inge and Coach Forrest. They were basically telling me games like that is why I come to Tennessee and we celebrated the win.”
