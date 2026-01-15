Likely Path for Tennessee Football at Quarterback in the Transfer Portal Revealed

The Tennessee Volunteers have been looking to land many talented players in the NCAA Transfer Portal, which also includes someone at the QB position, which is a must for the Tennessee Volunteers at this time. The Vols currently have two rostered players at the QB position (unless they find a way to keep Joey Aguilar following his court hearing that was delayed).

Tennessee has been looking to land some QBs, but they have ultimately fallen short in the long run when looking for these guys. One of the players they were targeting is Sam Leavitt. Leavitt is now on his way to LSU to become the next quarterback for the Tigers. He is someone who has been viewed as a top name in the portal and is someone who will likely be named as a preseason candidate to become a Heisman candidate. He is very talented, and the Vols finished as the runner-up, which stings.

Tennessee has also missed on some other QBs, but they will now be tasked with finding a guy with the portal being nearly closed for entry. The likely path has been revealed, as the Vols will be looking to round out their group.

Tennessee Football's Likely Path Finding Their Portal Quarterback

Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre (15) before a college football game between Tennessee and Arkansas at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee on Oct. 11, 2025. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I still think Tennessee goes the FCS route and tries to bring somebody in from those ranks,” said Austin Price. “And that’s kind of where I expect it to be. I don’t expect Tennessee to take anybody from the Power-4 level at this point. Now, again, obviously, that could change. But as we sit here on Wednesday, it looks like, I would say, more the FCS route for somebody to compete — that has some experience and that’s probably won some games at that level — against George MacIntyre and Faizon Brandon," Zach Ragan reported in his article earlier today .

The likely front runner for the job will be George MacIntyre, who will be entering his second year of college. He was viewed as a five-star at one point of his career while Faizon Brandon is someone who will be monitored with having majority of his high school career under the No. 1 ranking. MacIntyre being older seems like the option, but at this point no one truly knows. It will be something interesting to pay attention to as the days grow older and the portal closes following the 16th.

