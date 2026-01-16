Elite QB Enters the Transfer Portal Amid Tennessee Football's QB Search

Darian Mensah is now entering the portal, and this could be an attractive choice for the Tennessee Volunteers at the quarterback position. Mensah is phenomenal and was one of the better QBs in the country. He finished the season with the second-most passing yards, while also finishing his season with 34 passing TDs.

The Vols are in need of a QB, and it is unknown who they may bring in, but unless some crazy news happened, they were expected to take an FCS player at the position. Well, now things have changed, because this is about as crazy as it's going to get. You have to imagine the Vols may throw their name into the hate; however, nothing has been linked to indicate that this will be the case. In fact, the team that is named as a team to watch has been the Miami Hurricanes, who will be desperate in this recruitment.

This seems to be the lone option for the Vols if they are looking for a starter, because anyone else in the portal could be viewed as a downgrade at this time. Here is how his 2025 went.

Darian Mensah's 2025

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) celebrates after the Blue Devils score a touchdown in overtime during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"Transfer from Tulane University ... ranked No. 28 on theCollege Sports Networktop-100 returning player list and No. 44 on theCBSSportstop-150 players chart for 2025 ... the No. 3 transfer decision heading into 2025, according toESPN.com... slotted at No. 12 in The Athletic’s 100 most impactful transfers of 2025 ... No. 18 inThe Athletic’s College QB Tiers ranking ... earned a place on the 2025 Pro Football and Sports Network top-100 players list (No. 39) ... named to the Maxwell Award Watch List ... in 13 career games (13 starts), has completed 189-of-287 (.659) passes for 2,723 yards with 22 TDs and six INTs ... rushed 60 times for 132 yards (2.20) and one score ... compiled 2,855 yards of total offense ... led all American Athletic Conference (AAC) starters in yards per attempt (9.49) and completion percentage ... holds career TD responsibility of 23 (22 pass and one rush) ... has thrown for 100+ yards in 12 games, 200+ seven times and 300+ in three contests including a career-high 342 against Kansas State in 2024 … owns 2+ TD passes in eight tilts with three each against South Florida and North Texas in 2024 ... connected on a career-long 68-yard completion against Southeastern Louisiana in 2024 … has registered 4+ rushing attempts in six games, including a career-high 10 against Army West Point in the 2024 AAC championship tilt … rushed for a personal-high 57 yards on eight carries, aided by a long run of 22 yards, at Navy in 2024 … notched lone rushing score against the Midshipmen ... one of just 10 QBs in Tulane history to reach 20+ passing TDs in a season ... led a Tulane offense that ranked among the top 10 nationally in third down conversion percentage (2nd/.525), yards per completion (6th/14.32), team passing efficiency (7th/166.86) and points per game (9th/37.15)," according to Duke's website .

More Vols News