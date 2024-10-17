2026 Offensive Lineman Talks Updated Recruitment Following His Visit
Tennessee typically does a great job recruiting inside the state as they locate their targets early and capitalize to their advantage. Tennessee had many in-state targets on campus for the Florida game which the Vols defeated the Gators 23-17 in overtime. One of the recruits from inside the state to be there was Brody Smith.
Smith is a three-star offensive lineman from Maryville High School which is right next to Knoxville less than 30 minutes away. Smith caught up with Tennessee on SI following his visit.
“The visit was great, the coaches are great people, and it’s always fun to be around the other recruits I’m friends with so it was a really fun time,” the 2026 offensive lineman stated. “It was an amazing game with a great atmosphere and they fought hard to get the quality win,” Smith confirmed in reference to the Vols’ performance at home.
He had the chance to talk with some of the coaches on the visit. “I talked to Coach Elarbee, Coach Parker, and Coach Kevin Pendleton. They all checked up on the fam and asked how I feel about the season so far it was really good to see them again.”
Tennessee is becoming an early favorite for Smith ahead of his future. Tennessee will 100 percent be in my top 5 when I am ready to drop it. They are a great school.”
Smith will be back to visiting the Vols once again for what many have been calling the biggest game of the season. “I will be back this weekend for the Bama game and will be there in the off-season and next season as well it’s always great to be in the environment.”
Other Tennessee News:
- Tennessee Moves Into Top Five of AP Poll After Oklahoma Win
- Offensive Grade Report: Tennessee Vs Oklahoma
- Tennessee Defeats Oklahoma 25-15 On The Road
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports