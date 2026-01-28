2027 4-Star SAF Jaylen Scott Details Visit from Tennessee Football

Tennessee football coaches have been on the road over the last couple of weeks to stop by and check on some of their priority targets ahead of the month-long dead period of February.

This has been vital as the Vols have replaced a few coaches, especially on the defensive side.



Anthony Poindexter, the team's co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach is making the most of this time as he continues to impress prospects, and position Tennessee in a nice spot moving forward with multiple recruits.

2027 four-star Williamson (AL) safety Jaylen Scott received a visit from Coach Poindexter on Monday.



Vols on SI caught up with Scott to see how the recruiting process is going and discuss the visit from the Volunteers.

"My overall process has been going great, just taking the time to pick the right school." Scott said.

Tennessee has positioned themselves in a great spot with Scott when the offer was initially extended to the Alabama product.



"Tennessee has been a huge factor in my process. They were my first SEC offer so, I would always keep them in the running," Scott explained.

You never can tell how coaching changes will impact each recruit individually, but it appears that the time spent between Scott and Poindexter reassured the Williamson student-athlete that things are still doing well.



"No, that (coaching change) hasn’t changed anything. It actually made it better. My overall relationships with them (Tennessee) are better."

Scott would inform Vols on SI that it is the, "energy," of Coach Poindexter that stood out the most, and how he was made to feel like a priority.



As the high school safety is ranked among the best in the country and is able to do many things at the position, it's easy to see why the Vols and many others have prioritized Scott.

The Visit from Poindexter

Anthony Poindexter speaks during the annual Joe Tiller Chapter of Northwest Indiana National Football Foundation honors dinner, Sunday, July 26, 2020 in Lafayette. Nff Honors Dinner | Nikos Frazier | Journal & Courier via Imagn Content Services, LLC

"The overall visit was phenomenal," Scott summarized.



Coach Poindexter is a great guy and an even better coach, so I just can’t wait to get up there. We were just talking about life and his transition from Penn State to Tennessee and his background," Scott described.

Scott did reveal that he will be in Knoxville for spring visit as there are a few things that the underclassman would like to see.



"The way practices go, how they (the staff) coach, and are the players learning as they go on."

The process for Scott may not have as much left to go as many think as an 'end of summer' timeline is the projection at the moment as, "I'm just looking for the right school that fits me as a player and a person," Scott said.

The Tennessee Vols and the four-star safety already have an official visit scheduled for the weekend of June 5-7.

Click HERE to check out the junior season highlights of Jaylen Scott.

Follow Our Social Media Pages and YouTube

• Follow us on X HERE

• Follow us on Facebook HERE

• Follow us on Instagram HERE

• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Caleb Sisk on Twitter: @CalebSisk_

Follow Dale Dowden on Twitter: @Dale_Dowden

More Vols News