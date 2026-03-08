2028 QB Tristin Gaines Confirms Big Tennessee Football News

Tristin Gaines is one of the better players in the state of Texas, as he continues to grow within his high school program. He plays high school ball at Waller High School. The prospect is one of the top names to know when it comes to the quarterback position in the class as a whole.

Gaines just wrapped up a 1,267-yard season with 12 passing touchdowns, 10 rushing touchdowns, and three interceptions.

Following the season, the prospect competed at The Sevens in Atlanta, Georgia. He would discuss his standpoint in his recruitment with Vols on SI reporter Caleb Sisk.

Tristin Gaines Explains His Tennessee Recruiting Standpoint

A Tennessee player warm-ups in the reflection of Tennessee defensive back Tre Poteat's (21) helmet before a college football game between Tennessee and Arkansas at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 11, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"It's going really good (his recruitment). There are lots of recruitments picking up right now, and it is just a blessing," Gaines said.

The talented prospect would then go into the schools that are standing out at this moment.

"I have a couple standing out right now. Some of the schools standing out for me includes Tennessee, Texas Tech, Houston, SMU, and Baylor. They are the top ones for me right now. Those are the schools that I am looking at right now," Gaines said.

Next, he would detail who he has scheduled a visit with.

"I have some planned out at this moment. Tennessee, Houston, Texas Tech, Florida, and those are the ones I have scheduled," Gaines said.

The talented quarterback explained when he is set to visit the Tennessee Volunteers, as the visit is set to happen later this month.

"I don't have the exact date on me right now but I do know that I will be visiting Tennessee either on the 21st or 23rd of March," Gaines said.

Gaines has the chance to be very good, and this is something that will make him a top target for some of the schools recruiting him. A big thing the quarterback is looking at is the culture of these schools, which is something he explained in the exclusive.

"What I am looking to see is the culture at these schools, also how they coach at the schools, especially how they coach the quarterbacks. How they develop quarterbacks and the culture there early, overall," Gaines said.

The development of quarterbacks also plays a huge factor for the QB prospect.

"Just how they develop quarterbacks. my big thing is I want to go to the league (NFL), so how they develop quarterback and get them to the next level. That's really the main thing for me," Gaines said.

The talented prospect has no timeline at this moment, but he is willing to cut schools sooner rather than later.3

"I don't have a timetable for cutting schools right now. Hopefully I will soon, though," Gaines said.