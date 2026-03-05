Priority Recruiting Target Malik Howard Talks Tennessee Football Recruiting Updates

The Tennessee Volunteers have many top targets, including their top tight end target. That target is Malik Howard, who is an in-state 2027. He recently spoke with Vols on SI to detail the latest in his recruitment.

"It's going really good right now (his recruitment). There's a couple teams that are still making strong pushes for official visits and stuff. I am working to cut it down to like four schools. So I'm going to take four OVs, and after that I am going to wait about a month, like three weeks to a month and commit in July. Excited to make my commitment," Howard said.

He then would go into detail when it comes to the teams that he is visiting. Among that list is the Tennessee football program.

"Right now I got Tennessee on March 17, I'm going to Notre Dame on March 28, which I am going to be there that whole weekend I'm pretty sure. I also want to make it Alabama's A-Day again probably, and then I want to visit for Miami's spring game," Howard said.

Following the conversation about visits, he would go into detail about what the Vols are doing well in his recruitment

"Tennessee is just showing so much love. It is hard for them not to with them being so close. And with Coach Josh Heupel, I have been blessed to be on the phone with him like twice a week. I am also talking with the position coaches twice a week, so they are just making a strong push, and they have done a great job making it known that I am wanted there and that they value me as a player," Howard said.

Howard has already started to look into his official visits, which include an official visit with the Tennessee Volunteers. The prospect confirmed his official visit start date, as he will be visiting the Vols on June 5. He also explained what he is looking forward to the most when it comes to the visit itself.

"I already have one locked in with an official visit. I am going on June 5. Some things I want to see on that visit is what their plan is for me moving forward. How they plan to develop me, and how we can make that happen, which is important with any team. It is important to know which team can make me the best player that I can be," Howard.