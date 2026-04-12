2027 Coveted DE Justin Weeks Feels 'Comfortable' with Tennessee Football

The Tennessee Volunteers completed spring football by finishing with the annual Orange and White Game inside Neyland Stadium.

The fans and former Vols were not the only spectators as plenty of football prospects and targets also made their way to Knoxville for the day's festivities.

Four-star Douglas County (GA) DE Justin Weeks made the trip north to take his second look at the Volunteers, the first look since the defensive staff changes.



Vols on SI caught up with Weeks to detail his latest visit with Tennessee.

"The atmosphere was great," Weeks quickly said.



"It was the same as when I came down here last year for the Georgia game. I love the fans. The fanbase is really together. I love everybody down here. So, it is really good.

Weeks spent most of his time around Coach Parker and Jim Knowles throughout the day, getting a good understanding of what the Knowles defense will look like at Tennessee.

"I love how like everybody can move at like their own pace. It's like everybody is quick, fast, and they know how to get to the quarterback. Everybody is not running into each other when you're doing stunts and stuff like that. Everybody looked good out there," Weeks said.

Weeks took his first visit to Rocky Top last fall as the Vols welcomed the Bulldogs out of Athens, which was a slugfest of two teams exchanging blows. The off-season staff changes are made, and the Georgia native quickly returned for a visit.



What about the Vols has the attention of the 6-foot-5, 255-pound defender?

Comfort on Rocky Top?

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel during the Orange and White game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, April 11, 2026. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Really, just the coaches, the way I feel more comfortable coming up here every time. So, I'm definitely going to be back probably in the fall. Probably take an official visit if I can, but yeah, I definitely want to come back up here," Weeks told Vols on SI.

What is next for Weeks in terms of Tennessee? Being eager to return at some point, what is on the check list?

"Learning the culture of the school and definitely learning the coaches better to see if they can develop me for the next level, and to see where I could be at that next level," Weeks explained.

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