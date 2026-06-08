COMMIT ALERT: 2027 Cherokee Bluff (GA) DB Dylan Haley Picks Tennessee Football

The Tennessee Volunteers have had quite the weekend; adding three commits in just two days.

2027 Oak Ridge (TN) TE Malik Howard committed to the Big Orange on Saturday morning; setting the stage for the second pledge.

Following the conclusion of the official visit weekend, 2027 Cherokee Bluff (GA) defensive back Dylan Haley would announce his commitment to Tennessee football.

The Vols have recruited Haley for a while now, and things definitely picked up once Anthony Poindexter and Derek Jones joined the staff

The projected corner back would make his announcement via X.

Haley chose Tennessee over Mississippi after visiting each school in back-to-back weeks.

The Cherokee Bluff (GA) student-athlete had the following to say about his commitment.

"After a lot of thought and prayer, I'm beyond excited to officially announce my commitment to the University of Tennessee!



I want to thank God for this opportunity and thank my family, coaches, teammates, friends, and everyone who has supported me throughout this journey. Your belief in me, sacrafices, and encouragement have helped make this dream a reality.



This has always been my dream, and I'm incredibly grateful for the chance to continue my academic and athletic career on Rocky Top. The work is just getting started, and I'm ready to give everything I have for Tennessee.



Vol Nation, let's get to work. GBO!!"

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound defensive back will have plenty of opportunity once he arrives in Knoxville as Haley is a projected corner but has all of the make-up to play all positions across the backend of the defense.

Josh Heupel now has 11 overall commits for the 2027 recruiting cycle, and 4 from the Peach State.

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Follow Our Staff on X

• Follow Caleb Sisk on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Dale Dowden on X (Click HERE)

Follow Our Staff on Instagram

• Follow Caleb Sisk on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Follow Dale Dowden on Instagram (Click HERE)

Follow Our Staff on Facebook

• Follow Caleb Sisk on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Dale Dowden on Facebook (Click HERE)

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

• You can join our newsletter (HERE)