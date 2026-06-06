COMMIT ALERT: 2027 In-State TE Malik Howard Picks Tennessee Football

The first Saturday of June has started with a bang as the Tennessee Volunteers just landed the commitment of an in-state priority.

2027 four-star Oak Ridge (TN) TE Malik Howard has committed to the Vols.



Howard picked Tennessee football over Oregon and Alabama. The official visit to Tuscaloosa was cancelled, signaling that the race was apparently down to the Ducks and the Volunteers.

Alec Abeln and company have done an outstanding job at making the in-state TE feel at home and truly believe in the vision that the Vols have for the future.

Howard is another hybrid type tight-ends n terms of his overall frame. The rising senior can be impactful blocking on the end of the offensive line, but has the capability of shredding the defense,



The skillset takes a minute to process coming from such a physically gifted player.

At 6-foot-3.5, 230-pounds, Howard can work all three levels of a defense and is a jump-ball nightmare in the redzone.



The route running is usually smooth and the hands are some of the stronggest in the country, leading to the quarterbacks having a lot of trust in the mismatch.

Back in January, Howard traveled to San Antonio to compete in the Navy All-American Bowl as an underclassman. The high school junior at the time held his own with some of the best seniors from coast to coast, providing another positive sign.

The Oak Rideg student-athlete will have the opportunity to press for playing time in year one as Ethan Davis is likely gone after this season, and unless the Vols hit the portal, DeSaahn Brame and a future true freshman Howard will be the only options.

Howard is the 10th pledge for the Vols in the 2027 recruiting cycle, 6th from inside the state.



247Sports (8) and Rivals (11) differ on their respective evaluations, but Howard is ranked as one of the best tight-ends in the country.

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