2027 DL Kadin Fife Visits Tennessee Football

The Tennessee Volunteers have seen several big-name targets come through and visit as spring practices have begun.

In the midst of all of the high school recruits, commits are also using the time to return to Knoxville to build on the relationships.

2027 Chattooga (GA) DL Kadin Fife recently made a trip to Rocky Top, and although plenty of schools are still swinging at the defensive tackle, the Vols continue to impress the junior commit.

The intensity and how hard the team practices stood out to the rising senior, as this is the first live action that Fife has seen of the Vols since Jim Knowles has come in as defensive coordinator.



"He's (Coach Knowles) a well-spoke person. He knows what he is doing," Fife stated.

"The intensity and how hard they practice (stands out)," said Fife.



"They (defensive line) compete hard, and they look way better," Fife continued.

Heupel Impact

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel during the Vols' spring football practice in Knoxville on March 17, 2026. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Josh Heupel likes to be as involved as possible with targets and commits, and anyone that has laid eyes on Fife can understand how impactful this young man can be with the right coaching and harnessing of the skill set.



Heupel left Fife with two challenges: to keep working and to get his body right.



Measuring around 6-foot-4, 300-pounds, Fife is a nice specimen and will be a major force at the next level.

Fife has been committed to the Vols since last November, but that has yet to stop a few schools from testing their luck.



Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, Auburn, Texas, and Texas A&M are all still swinging and Fife admitted that all of those schools could see an Official Visit, but the race to the finish line for Tennessee is simple.



"Keep building the relationships," Fife explained.



Open communication and plenty of visits to Rocky Top will keep UT in a great position moving forward to the ultimate final decision of Fife.

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