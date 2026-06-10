Tennessee Football Receives Bad News From 5-Star Prospect

The Tennessee Volunteers have been one of the many teams that are looking to land the best prospects in the nation, as they have been targeting many 2027 standouts. This includes many five-star prospects in the class, whom they have the hopes of landing. Unfortunately for the Vols, they have received some bad news in the pursuit of one of the best prospects in the class at the wide receiver position.

The player that they received some bad news from is none other than five-star wide receiver recruit Eric McFarland from IMG Academy. He announced after the official visit that he is down to three schools, but unfortunately for the Tennessee Volunteers, they didn't make the cut. Instead, the three schools that made the cut are the Texas A&M Aggies, the Georgia Bulldogs, and the Florida Gators.

Among all of these teams, the biggest threat to land his commitment has been the Texas A&M Aggies for quite some time, as they continue to push for his commitment at a great rate. In fact, many would argue that he is the top target in the class for the Aggies at this moment, as he is just days away from announcing his decision.

The Vols are losing a great recruit, as they are losing someone who is quick in transition and quick when he has the ball in his hands. He has elite agility and elite speed to say the least, as he is a prospect with nothing short of everything to prove, and endless talent. He will be great at his next stop, regardless of where that may be, but unfortunately for the Vols, it won't be with them.

Here is exactly what the Vols will be losing according to Andrew Ivins.

What the Vols are Losing According to Andrew Ivins

IMG running back Eric McFarland III (#3) runs over Venice defensive back Malec Borrelli (#25). The Venice Indians hosted the IMG Academy Ascenders National team Friday evening Sept. 3, 2025. | Mike Lang / Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

-Electric offensive weapon that constantly puts defenders in conflict as he quickly transitions from receiver to runner with his speed and agility.

-Elected to forgo his senior season of high school after moving back into the class where he’s age appropriate, but has already proven to be a difference-maker against elite competition at IMG Academy.

-A threat to reach the end zone almost anytime he touches the ball as he’s quick to step on the gas and is extremely difficult for tacklers to corral with his dynamic movements.

-In the mold of a modern slot receiver given the size, but should offer plenty of alignment possibilities as he can be positioned in the backfield or hidden in bunch sets.

-Frequently turns first-level touches into field-flipping gains, but has also showcased the ability to create separation on deeper routes.

-Should be viewed as a run-and-catch specialist that can double as the primary return man for a College Football Playoff hopeful.

In conclusion, the Vols will now turn their focus to other wide receiver targets quickly, as they need to land teh commitment of at least one more to be in a solid spot.

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