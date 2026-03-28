2027 In-State Priority WR Kesean Bowman Commits to Tennessee Football

The Tennessee Volunteers just landed a huge commitment as the number one in-state receiver has pledged to be a Vol.

2027 Brentwood Academy (TN) WR Kesean Bowman, originally from Chattanooga, has committed to the Tennessee Vols.



Kelsey Pope has prioritized the talented wide-out for quite some time, and Bowman has shared that same level of prioritization as Knoxville is the place he has visited most.



The new commit has been taking trips to Rocky Top since the middle school days, and has decided this will be home for the next 3-4 years.

Bowman becomes the sixth man in the boat for the 2027 cycle, and the fourth from the state of Tennessee.

The Brentwood Academy student-athlete committed to Oregon a while back but the commitment did not stick for long as more and more schools began coming into the picture and making their pitches.

You can't express how huge this is for the Volunteers as over the last two years Bowman has competed in several 7on7 events as well as prestigious camps where shining is never an issue.



The 6-foot-1, 170-poound athlete has all of the tools you would want in a wideout. Bowman is fluid with his routes, able to create separation from just about anyone you could line up as the defender.

This should come at no surprise as Bowman comes from a long line of athletes having three uncles (Adarius- Ok St., Michael- Alabama, Devin- UGA) who all went on to D1 colleges once their high shool days were done.



If you are looking for a full-cirlce moment, Adarius was an all-conference wide receiver at Oklahoma State during the time Josh Heupel was a Sooner.

Keeping Bowman in this class will be a steady job as other schools will continue to recruit him, but for the Vols, they now have another commit that will be able to peer recruit some of their remaining top targets.

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