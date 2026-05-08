Tennessee Football Recruiting Target Set to Announce His Commitment on Friday

The Tennessee Volunteers are awaiting the decision of one of their top running back targets remaining in the class of 2027. That running back, arguably the best running back in the state of Georgia, is Andrew Beard. Beard is a very gifted four-star running back in the class of 2027, and he is easily the star of Prince Avenue Christian High School in the state of Georgia. Beard is becoming one of the better players in the nation at the position, as he is fresh off one of his better seasons in his high school career.

He finished his 2025 season with 18 total touchdowns and nearly 2,000 total yards, as he is a weapon in the rushing attack, but also a weapon when receiving the ball. He would be very dangerous in the Tennessee offense and would be someone who could make some waves as a reliable receiving back/elusive back in college. The Vols will hope to land his commitment, but they will have to compete against two rival programs and a solid recruiting program from the SEC if they want to land his commitment.

When Andrew Beard Will Announce His Commitment

Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel poses for a picture with Roy and Adam Webb during the Big Orange Caravan held at the Riverdance Restaurant in Guild, Tenn., on April 28, 2026. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The schools the Vols will be competing against for the prospect include the Florida Gators, Georgia Bulldogs, and the Clemson Tigers. Each school leaves a great impression, entering its commitment that is set to be announced at 4:00 PM EST.

The school that seems to have an edge is the Florida Gators, while all of the other schools are making a strong case as to why they need to be the choice for the prospect's future.

The other running backs the Vols have been targeting include guys like David Gabriel-Georges and Asa Barnes, who are both great prospects, but if the Vols could land Beard, they would be in a prime position and could fully push for their top target, which just so happens to be Gabriel-Georges. Beard has been open to the idea of joining a class that takes two running backs, but there is no doubt in anyone's mind that he is worthy of being a premier back at some point in his career.

If the Vols could land Gabriel-Georges and Beard, they would have hit a home run, but they could say the same thing if they were to land Barnes and Gabriel-Georges. Beard is someone who could dominate with Josh Heupel, which makes him a top target. He is also someone the Vols have been targeting for a long time. If they can land him, they will be in great shape.

Make sure to stay tuned to Vols on SI for more information.