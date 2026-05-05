Tennessee Football Gameday Themes Gets Revealed

The Tennessee Volunteers shared their gameday destinations for the 2026 season, and they will have fans hyped up even more as the season inches closer and closer.

Salute to Service

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) carries the ball during warm-ups at the 2025 Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., on Dec. 30, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Salute to Service game is exactly what you think it is for the Tennessee Volunteers. They pay their respects with some of the things that the coaches may wear on the sidelines, and it is a theme that many love to come see live. This will be the first destination of the season, and will be for a non-conference game, as the Vols will be using their annual Salute to Service destination against the Kennesaw State Owls and former Tennessee coach Jerry Mack. This is a game that the Vols will likely win, and will be a game that is worth keeping marked on your calendar if you are looking for one to attend as a fan.

Checker Neyland

Tennessee defensive back Ty Redmond (4) celebrates after making an interception during the NCAA college football game against New Mexico State on November 15, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Everyone's favorite destination is making a return to Neyland Stadium yet again, as this will take place against the Texas Longhorns. The Longhorns have a very solid roster and will likely be favored to defeat the Vols, so the Vols will need the crowd behind their every move. This is a game that will be a battle of the nephew of former Tennessee quarterback Peyton Manning (Arch Manning) against Josh Heupel and the Volunteers. This is a game that is worth mentioning as one of the toughest games for the Vols in 2026.

Champions Weekend

Nov 22, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Arion Carter (7) works out prior to the game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

This is an annual event that is held by the Vols, which celebrates their championship members. This is one of the better events of the season, as fans will see a ton of alumni in attendance. This will be taking place against the Auburn Tigers this season, in what will also be the return of Alex Golesh in Knoxville, as he was the former offensive coordinator for the Tennessee Vols. This is a game that many will want to attend if they want to see an SEC matchup, as this is a game that is bound to get good.

Homecoming

Tennessee wide receiver Mike Matthews (4) adjusts his helmet during warm-ups at the 2025 Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., on Dec. 30, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Homecoming is something that many are excited for, as the Vols will be playing against one of their biggest rivals. The Vols will be playing against the Kentucky Wildcats inside Neyland Stadium in a game that many fans have hopes the Vols will win by a large amount. This is a game with serious bad blood, and is a game that fans will want to see regardless of the destination. This just adds extra spice to an already spicy game.