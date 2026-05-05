Tennessee Football Gameday Themes Gets Revealed
In this story:
The Tennessee Volunteers shared their gameday destinations for the 2026 season, and they will have fans hyped up even more as the season inches closer and closer.
Salute to Service
The Salute to Service game is exactly what you think it is for the Tennessee Volunteers. They pay their respects with some of the things that the coaches may wear on the sidelines, and it is a theme that many love to come see live. This will be the first destination of the season, and will be for a non-conference game, as the Vols will be using their annual Salute to Service destination against the Kennesaw State Owls and former Tennessee coach Jerry Mack. This is a game that the Vols will likely win, and will be a game that is worth keeping marked on your calendar if you are looking for one to attend as a fan.
Checker Neyland
Everyone's favorite destination is making a return to Neyland Stadium yet again, as this will take place against the Texas Longhorns. The Longhorns have a very solid roster and will likely be favored to defeat the Vols, so the Vols will need the crowd behind their every move. This is a game that will be a battle of the nephew of former Tennessee quarterback Peyton Manning (Arch Manning) against Josh Heupel and the Volunteers. This is a game that is worth mentioning as one of the toughest games for the Vols in 2026.
Champions Weekend
This is an annual event that is held by the Vols, which celebrates their championship members. This is one of the better events of the season, as fans will see a ton of alumni in attendance. This will be taking place against the Auburn Tigers this season, in what will also be the return of Alex Golesh in Knoxville, as he was the former offensive coordinator for the Tennessee Vols. This is a game that many will want to attend if they want to see an SEC matchup, as this is a game that is bound to get good.
Homecoming
Homecoming is something that many are excited for, as the Vols will be playing against one of their biggest rivals. The Vols will be playing against the Kentucky Wildcats inside Neyland Stadium in a game that many fans have hopes the Vols will win by a large amount. This is a game with serious bad blood, and is a game that fans will want to see regardless of the destination. This just adds extra spice to an already spicy game.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.Follow CalebSisk_