2027 RB Jerry "Andrew" Beard II Visits Tennessee Football

A long-time running back target was in Knoxville not too long ago to get an updated feel for team, prctice structure, and to deepen the relationships with the Tennessee Volunteers coaching staff.

2027 Prince Avenue (GA) RB Jerry "Andrew" Beard II made his way north to Rocky Top to observe a spring practice.

"Today was good," said Beard.



"Started the day with a special team's meeting, and I got to see a position (RB) meeting for the first time, and that was real cool. Coach Sims really teaches the running backs, he doesn't just bark orders at them. He's real instructional, and makes sure the guys get the information."

Beard noticed something in practice that impressed him, which was the team's ability to practice hard without putting anyone at risk, and after watching some film in the position meeting, could see himself fitting in at Tennessee.



"Oh yeah, of course it would be a smooth fit. You know, I like the way they pull the guards and run inside zones, and obviously to run behind an amazing offensive line like that," Beard explained.

Beard on De'Rail Sims

De'Rail Sims | Tennessee Athletics/Youtube

I like how instructional he is. He makes running backs not only learn running back but also quarterback in case you need to run a wildcat, and just knowig overall what everyone is doing. It helps you understand the offense on a deeper level."

How the backs finish overall, really impressed Beard. The result of the rep did not impact their attitude or ability to finish the drill. They were constantly going 100%.

The Volunteers are looking to take at least two running backs, it seems. Beard is on the board and the Vols have pursued the Georgia native for an extensive amount of time as Beard estimated that this was his fifth visit to Tennessee.



"They're taking two backs and they want me to be one due to the versatility that I bring to the offense, which would be great in this system," Beard explained.

The soon to be senior will take an official visit to Tennessee on June 19-21. Beard said he would like to use a good portion of his visit to really connect with some players to see how they feel about the program.



There will be a few at the top of the list that Beard will rely on. Current freshmen Brayden Rouse, Joel Wyatt, TK Keys, and TJ White will be on that list. The 2027 back spent time with the group in January as they were all in San Antonio for the Navy All-American Bowl.

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