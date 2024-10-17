2027 RB Target David Gabriel Georges Talks First Impression With The Vols
Tennessee has already started to focus on their priorities in the 2027 class including the running back position. One of the players that has been actively being recruited by the Tennessee Vols has been 2027 RB David Gabriel Georges.
Gabriel Georges is a 2027 RB from Baylor High School in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He is currently teammates with Vols commit Joakim Dodson and fellow Tennessee target Gabriel Osenda. He is also the second half of a running back duo that also consists of current Ole Miss commit Shekai Mills-Knight.
Gabriel Georges caught up with Tennessee on SI following his most recent visit to Tennessee as the Vols defeated the Gators.
“I had a very nice visit. It was a great game and a great atmosphere. I was impressed with how big Neyland Stadium was. The fans certainly showed out. Just great energy overall,” the Baylor School RB stated. “In my opinion, it was a really great game it was close but Tennessee won and that was really entertaining and made my visit one of the best in addition it was the first time I had seen that many people in a crowd, and it was so loud that make my experience and my first impression great.”
The 2027 prospect had the opportunity to speak with the coaching staff before the game. “I talked to the assistant RB coach and the RB coach. They were very nice and friendly they asked questions about me and building a relationship with me and they made sure I liked the visit. It was really great,” Gabriel Georges stated.
He isn’t ready as of now to rank schools in his recruitment. “I really enjoyed my time there. Unfortunately, it's too early in the process to rank them and any other team. My focus right now is to take it all in and enjoy the process.”
He is expected to be back for a visit and potentially return this weekend.
