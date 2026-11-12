2028 Four-Star DL RJ Wyms Details visit with Tennessee Football

The Tennessee Volunteers added another "w" to the 2026 season results after a 28-point thumping of Kentucky.

The Vols held the Wildcats to just 6-points in the game, all of which came in the first half of play. This is the second time (Alabama) that the Jim Knowles defense has kept an opponent scoreless in the second half.



Getting an up close and personal view of this, several defensive visiting prospects.

2028 four-star College Park (TX) DL RJ Wyms was one of the visitors to witness the impactful defensive performance, and the showing definitely did it's job.



This was Wyms' first Tennessee football game day experience as the last visit for the four-star talent was during the spring.

Having an opportunity to further connect with Coach Garner and to discuss the overall defense with Jim Knowles led the 6-foot-1, 275-pounder back to Tennessee.

"The game day atmosphere was great. It was really amazing," Wyms said.



"The defensive performance was great. They didn't get scored on once, they had (gave up) two field goals, but all in all, almost a complete shut-out," Wyms explained.

Wyms is no stranger to the defensive success as he has been keeping up with the Volunteers.

I have been watching them on tv. I have been seeing Xavier (Gilliam) on tv, number 9 (Mariyon Dye), number 7 (Arion Carter) had a heck of a game, but yeah, I've been seeing them on tv, and now finally to see up close in person was great

Rodney Garner

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Tennessee defensive line coach Rodney Garner at the 2021 Music City Bowl NCAA college football game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. Kns Tennessee Purdue | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The impact of Rodney Garner cannot be stressed enough, especially on the recruiting trail. A lot of experience and knowedge possessed in that mind and body.

"It's (the relationship with Garner) been going good. I've been talking to Coach Garner on the phone. Talking about my game, the game they're playing, comparing notes and stuff like that," Wyms said of the growing bond.



"Two decaded of knowledge on the game," stands out the most about Coach Garner. "He's been in the SEC for a long time (one of the longest tenures in the SEC), so a lot experience and knowledge with him. He's a great guy, so there is a lot to learn from him."

What's next for Wyms? Potential visits to UCLA and Ohio State.



Texas Tech, Houston, Texas A&M, Nebraska, Miami, and Notre Dame have all played host to the coveted four-star.

One thing to note is that distance will not be an issue for the Lone Star product, as this appears to be a true athlete that is looking for the best fit and best potential spot to develop.

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