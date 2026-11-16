Georgia vs. South Carolina Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 12

The No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs added another win to their resume in Week 11 when they trounced the Missouri Tigers 48-21. It marked the second straight week that they racked up 42+ points against their opponent.

Georgia will now hit the road to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks, who are coming off an embarrassing 34-6 loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this SEC duel.

Georgia vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Georgia -16.5 (-110)

South Carolina +16.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Georgia -800

South Carolina +570

Total

OVER 50.5 (-120)

UNDER 50.5 (+100)

Georgia vs. South Carolina How to Watch

Date: Saturday, November 21

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ABC

Georgia record: 9-1 (7-1 in SEC)

South Carolina record: 6-4 (4-4 in SEC)

Georgia vs. South Carolina Betting Trends

South Carolina is 3-2 against the spread in the last five games between these two teams

The OVER is 7-3 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

Georgia is 8-2 against the spread this season

The OVER is 7-3 in Georgia games this season

South Carolina is 4-1 against the spread in its last five games

The OVER is 6-4 in South Carolina games this season

Georgia vs. South Carolina Key Player to Watch

Chris Cole, LB - Georgia Bulldogs

Chris Cole is one of the best linebackers in the country and is leading this Georgia Bulldogs defense into being one of the elite units in college football. He's leading the team in both total tackles with 64 and sacks with five. He also has three pass deflections and three fumble recoveries. He could wreak havoc on this South Carolina offense on Saturday.

Georgia vs. South Carolina Prediction and Best Bet

Georgia's record is backed up by its underlying metrics. The Bulldogs enter this week's slate ranking fourth in net adjusted EPA per play, first in net yards per play, and 10th in net success rate. South Carolina is 38th, 32nd, and 88th in those three metrics, the latter of which is concerning. The Gamecocks have a net success rate of -2.1%, which tells me the success they've had has more to do with explosive plays instead of being the better team on a down-to-down basis.

That's going to make it hard to succeed against a Georgia team that isn't going to make mistakes, leaving South Carolina few opportunities to take advantage of explosive plays.

I'll lay the points with the Bulldogs on Saturday.

Pick: Georgia -16.5 (-110) via FanDuel

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