2028 Four-Star EDGE Jeremiah Figaro Details First Visit with Tennessee Football

Football is back and now that season is in full-swing, recruiting takes the annual Fall turn.



The turn where high school prospects, targets, and commits hit the road to experience the best of what many schools have to offer on gameday.



The Tennessee Vols welcomed several visitors and a few commits for the first game of the season.

2028 Dexter Southfield (MA) four-star EDGE Jeremiah Figaro wasted no time in traveling south to see what a Tennessee Football gameday was all about, as the Vols recently offered Figaro back in May.

The Visit

Jeremiah Figaro/X - @JerryFFigaro

"Definitely exceeded expectations, I was not expecting that, you know my first SEC game set the bar really high. I loved it, and had a good time," Figaro told reporters.

Now, this wasn't technically an SEC game in terms on both teams, which makes the honest assessment even greater. Whenever Figaro decides to return to Rocky Top for a bigger match-up, that bar is definitely going to rise. The overall experience will be multiplied based on the first time.



Figaro went to social media to describe the trip as "awesome."

As mentioned above, Tennessee offered Figaro just a few months ago, and he has already taken a visit. Why so quick to make it to Knoxville?



"Honestly, I've been a big fan since the Hendon Hooker days, so that's what really made me want to come down and see, you know, see what it really is for the first time," Figaro said.



Coach AJ (Andrew Jackson) is another big help for the Vols in this recruitment as Figaro appreciates the approach of Coach Jackson.



"(He's) very serious you know, no joking around. It's like whenever I send them up some of my film, I'll send them a clip from practice and he'll tell me what I did wron, tell me what I did right. He keeps it real with me."

This was an explosion of intel for the 2028 prospect as during this visit it brought opportunities to see how the coaches coach from a first-person pov, and how the players perform.



In terms of the EDGE guys specifically, "Fast, physical, length, big, everything you want in an EDGE and that's what I'm trying to be," Figaro said.

Figaro would go on to detail what is most important to him during this recruiting process.



"Coaching staff. You know, how they treat their players on and off the field. It's how they treat my family too, like when we all come down here. How are they going to treat us. Today was honestly, it was great. We had a great host today, she was awesome!"



The four-star defender would ellaborate on that more as what will be most important at the end was discussed.

"How the coaches are going to treat me, how they want the defense (in terms of) where can I fit into the defense, you know? I want to be able to play in a spot that I can actually play, not somewhere I'm going to be out of position and not be great," Figaro finished.

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