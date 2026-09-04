2028 Georgia OL Rex George-Taylor Details Offer Tennessee Football Offer
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The 2026-2027 College Football Season is finally here. As teams all across the country prepare for the first full slated Saturday of the season, staffers are also evaluating film and extending offers to potential targets.
Tennessee football has been extending a few offers themselves recently and Vols on SI caught up with one of the young, talented prospects.
Rex George-Taylor
2028 Darlington (GA) OL Rex George-Taylor announced on August 30 that Tennessee had extended an offer by way of Aaron Pittard, and offensive scouting coordinator for the Volunteers.
"It felt great! Best news I have gotten in a while and extremely blessed to have been considered and reached out to by such a great school," George-Taylor said of his initially thoughts on the offer.
The Vols just happen to have been the first D1 offer. George-Tayor has impressed a few in Knoxville by way of his game film, and it has the staff anticipating getting to know the junior offensive lineman.
George-Taylor is an impressive 6-foot-7, 315-pounds. This is a massive 11th-grader. Cincinnati, Mississippi State, and Connecticut have both extended offers following the offer from Tennessee.
There will be plenty more offers drop throughout the season.
It is very obvious that the sheer size of the Darlington Tiger propels George-Taylor beyond the eye-test, but beyond all of that, there are two traits that come to mind.
"I think my athletic ability and being coachable stands out the most about me," George-Taylor told Vols on SI.
Being coachable in this day and age of college football is a highly sought-out trait in players across the board, as NIL and such have changed things a good bit.
The Fall plans of George-Taylor are unknown at the moment, but as seasons progress, more details will be solidified.
If the Vols are able to get the Peach State product in town for a visit this season, Tennessee could position themselves very nicely.
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Dale Dowden is a multimedia sports writer with nearly 10 years in the recruiting field. He began covering recruiting in the Tennessee Vols market in 2019. From 2020-2022, Dale was with the Tennessee site at SI, before taking the Lead Recruiting role for VolReport on Rivals from 2023-2025.Follow dale_dowden