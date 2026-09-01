Josh Heupel Details Leadership Roles of Mike Matthews and Braylon Staley

The Tennessee Volunteers have one of the youngest teams in the country, ranking as the third-youngest team in the SEC by average age behind Georgia and Texas. Although young, the Volunteers still aren't lacking in leadership, as wide receivers Braylon Staley and Mike Matthews have stepped up to help those in the Tennessee receiver room with less experience.

Staley and Matthews were both part of Tennessee's 2024 recruiting class, which ranked 11th nationally according to 247 Sports. Both players have had a major impact on the field for the Volunteers, combining for 121 receptions, 1,650 receiving yards, and 10 touchdowns during the 2025 season. Their impact has now expanded to the practice field and locker room, receiving praise from head coach Josh Heupel during Monday's press conference for their leadership as they enter their third season with the Volunteers.

Coach Josh Heupel on Mike Matthews' and Braylon Staley's Leadership

Jul 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Well they’re smart, tough, competitive. They’ve really grown in their approach in how they handle every day from year one, how they take care of their bodies. You see it out on the practice field, coaching guys up, subtle details. Could be fundamental technique, could be recognizing schemes. You see it, them talking to their peers. Some of the young guys that, hey, these are mistakes that I made when I was young, here’s how I’ve grown and here’s how it’s impacted me, and those are two guys that do it at a really high level," Heupel said.

Braylon Staley

Tennessee wide receiver Braylon Staley (14) celebrating in the first quarter of the Music City Bowl against Illinois in the NCAA football game on Dec. 30, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Braylon Staley was a four-star recruit out of Strom Thurmond High School in Johnston, South Carolina, who was ranked as the 78th overall player nationally, the 15th wide receiver nationally, and the 2nd player in the state of South Carolina in the 2024 class by 247Sports. Staley committed to Tennessee on June 30th, 2023, before enrolling early in January of 2024.

Staley only played in four games for the Volunteers in his true freshman season, earning a redshirt and being named to the 2024 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll. In Staley's redshirt-freshman season at Tennessee, he started all 13 games at slot receiver, breaking the UT freshman receptions record, hauling in 68 receptions for 837 yards and 6 touchdowns, earning him SEC Freshman of the Year and a spot on the Freshman All-American team.

Mike Matthews

Tennessee wide receiver Mike Matthews (4) adjusts his helmet during warm-ups at the 2025 Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., on Dec. 30, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Mike Matthews was a four-star recruit out of Parkview High School in Lilburn, Georgia, who was ranked as the 40th overall player nationally, the 9th wide receiver nationally, and the 6th best player in the state of Georgia in the 2024 class by 247Sports. Matthews committed to Tennessee on July 19th, 2023, before enrolling early in January of 2024.

Matthews saw action in 11 games for the Volunteers in his true freshman season, hauling in 7 receptions for 90 yards and 2 touchdowns, and was named to the 2024 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll. In Matthews' sophomore season at Tennessee, he started all 13 games, recording 53 catches for 813 yards and four touchdowns, making him one of three Tennessee receivers to eclipse the 800-yard mark in the 2025 season.

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