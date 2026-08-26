Pre-Season Accolade Rolls in for Tennessee Football Freshman QB Faizon Brandon

Good news for Tennessee football freshman quarterback Faizon Brandon just continues to roll in. On Monday, the former five-star signal caller was named by Josh Heupel, as the starter for the season opener against Furman on September 5.

The naming of Brandon as the starter came just in time as a preseason list was dropped on Tuesday.

On3.com released 2026 Preseason True Freshman All-America Team and the selected quarterback of their choice was none other than Tennessee Vols QB1, Faizon Brandon.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound signal caller from Greensboro, North Carolina had to compete and earn the starting job.



The former five-star will be the first true freshman to start for the Volunteers since Brent Schaeffer in 2004.

Brandon has the potential to be a very special player for Tennessee. Set aside the natural abilities and talent. One of the many impressive traits possessed by QB1 is the ability to not only take coaching, but to absorb the critiques and then put it back out in execution. Roughly translated. Coachable.

Even during the high school days you can see how Brandon progressed from year to year. The senior season numbers do not seem as impressive, but the preseason All-American was injured for an extensive period of time.

High School Stats

Faizon Brandon warming up. | Dale Dowden

Freshman Season:

Comp. - 32

Att. - 44

Yards - 534

Touchdowns - 8

INTs - 4

Sophomore Season:



Passing

Comp. -191

Att. - 277

Yards - 3,026

Touchdowns - 36

INTs - 3



Rushing

Yards - 534

Touchdowns - 9

Junior Season: Named North Carolina Mr. Football and Gatorade Player of the year



Passing

Comp. - 77.1%

Yards - 2,814

Touchdowns - 35

INTs - 2



Rushing

Yards - 625

Touchdowns - 9

Senior Season: 6-0 as a starter



Passing

Comp. - 66

Att. - 101

Yards - 1,116

Touchdowns - 11

INTs - 1



Rushing

Yards - 233

The good thing for Vol Nation is no moment seems too big for Brandon. It's almost as if he thrives on the lights and the pressure.



There may be growing pains, but it will be worth it in the end. The great thing about Faizon starting as a freshman, the Vols have plenty of guys around him on offense to ease some of the pressure.



If the Vols find a way to truly relax Brandon and allow him to just be him, this offense will have plenty of opportunities to flourish in the 2026 season

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