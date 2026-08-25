2029 Four-Star RB Ty Nolan Talks Game 1 Performance and Recruiting Update

Last week during the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic the McEachern Indians would travel to face the Kell Longhorns.

With both teams' placing talent on the field, McEachern may have edged Kell out in terms of per athlete and at times, it really showed.



The Indians are not short of talent hardly anywhere on the field, but the 2028 and 2029 classes appear to have the biggest bulk of the numbers.

Ty Nolan

Ty Nolan preparing for battle. | Dale Dowden - Vols on SI

One of the young talents is 2029 RB Ty Nolan. A running back that has drawn much attention from numerous schools.



As a freshman, Nolan rushed for 462-yards on 58-carries with an 8-yard per carry average according to MaxPreps.

Nolan would finish the game vs. Kell with 40-yards and a touchdown on 13-carries. The sophomore back would add an additional 10-yards on a sole reception in the game.



"I had some great runs," Nolan told Vols on SI.



"I had one touchdown, today and had fun pass blocking. I did a little of everything tonight."

The willingness to do contribute in many ways has grown on Nolan as he explains some of the off-season work that was put in that led to this performance.



"I've worked on not being selfish, learning how to pick up my knees to break big runs, and pass blocking. Doing what I can to be an all-time (all-purpose) running back."

It is great to see a young back focus on pass blocking as that is one thing you must be able to do well at the next level, and that is pass block.



Being an offensive skill player at McEachern has plenty of benefits, but one of the biggest is who they practice against. The No. 1 safety in the 2028 cycle Casey Barner roams the Indian defense, really pushing the offensive guys to take the next steps.

"It's (practice) tough. Every day it is a challenge. I know I'm young, so I just get better every day going against Casey, Joakim Gouda (UGA commit), Nash Johnson, and all of them. Practicing against them makes games easier. Every day at practice is competition."

The sophomore back may be young, but over 25 schools hve extended early offers to the 6-foot-1, 220-pound running back.



Auburn, Tennessee, Florida State, and Georgia Tech have shown the most interest of as late.

The Vols offered Nolan prior to spring practice, and have positioned themselves well early on.

"Coach De'Rail Sims, he just tells me to keep going, and that I have potential to be a first-round back."

Everyone by now has seen the images of what new strength and conditioning coach Derek Owings has done with the team. Although Nolan is a big freshman, he could not help but notice the size of the players on Rocky Top.

"I like how when I looked around at every position, everybody is big. I like their training, the weight-room and I like their players. I definitely liked the big linemen. I like how they were blocking. Their running back, number 18 (DeSean Bishop), I liked how he was running the ball," Nolan explained.

A date has yet to be scheduled but Nolan did express interest in getting back to Knoxville during the season for a Tennessee Vols home game visit.

Development is the early thing on the mind of Nolan with his recruitment. The young man wants to be the best running back he can be, and that includes being in the weight-room and training like no other.

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