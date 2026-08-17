Tennessee Football Lands the Commitment of 2028 QB Kaden Craft

The No. 3 quarterback in the country, Kaden Craft, was set to announce his commitment on Monday, and that is exactly what happened. He was set to announce which of the six teams he would be committing to, as the finalists for the talented prospect included the Florida Gators, Ole Miss Rebels, Oregon Ducks, LSU Tigers, Michigan Wolverines, and the Tennessee Volunteers.

Luckily for Tennessee, the talented prospect announced that he would be committing to the Vols over all of the schools on the list. This is a major win for Josh Heupel, as he now has two quarterback commits in high school, the other quarterback being 2027 gunslinger Derrick Baker.

Craft has been a long-time target for the Vols, dating back to before the Arkansas game that he visited last year. Last year, he discussed how the Vols' visit played out.

Tennessee Football's Continued Push Since 2025

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel speaks to the media during Tennessee football’s media day on Aug. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"It really gave me an idea of how they do things and let me see the school," Craft said following his visit against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Even then, Craft felt the love from the Tennessee fanbase. He reflected on what stood out the most following his visit, and the first thing that came to his mind was the overall environment.

"My biggest takeaway was definitely the environment; everyone there had nothing bad to say. You can definitely say they have a great fan base," Craft said.

It is safe to say that Vol fans will make their presence felt even more now that he is a committed player, as he is likely going to be a prospect that Vol fans continue to talk about even until he gets to college. He is set for his junior season coming up and will be committed through his senior season prior to being able to sign with the Vols.

What Kaden Craft's Commitment Means for Tennessee Football

Kaden Craft at a high school football game. | @cole.iknimages/Instagram

His commitment is a massive win for the Vols, as they are now going to have the chance to build yet another great recruiting class. Landing a quarterback early is a big sign of relief and is going to allow the Vols to focus on other positions, including the wide receivers who could join Craft to become a future duo inside Neyland Stadium and in Knoxville, Tennessee.

As of now, it is unknown who the next target to commit will be, as this is still very early in the cycle, and the players from the 2028 class could wait until fall time to begin committing, which is usually the case due to the game-day visits. However, anything is possible now that the Vols landed their gunslinger.