2029 Peach State Defender Timothy Cole Recaps "Great" Visit to Tennessee

The Tennessee Volunteers hosted many different prospects for their home game against the Alabama Crimson Tide. In fact, this was a game that the Vols won, and defeated their rivals for the third straight time inside Neyland Stadium.

One of the players that the Vols had the luxury of hosting was Timothy Cole. Cole is by far one of the better defensive prospects in the class of 2029, as he has been one of the many players from the Peach State who have started to earn offers from SEC schools. In fact, some of the schools that offered him include the Florida Gators, Auburn Tigers, and the Tennessee Volunteers.

Following the linebacker's visit, he caught up with Vols on SI to detail how his visit went, what his future visit plans may look like, and much more.

Timothy Cole Recpas His Tennessee Visit

"My visit to Tennessee was great overall. I really enjoyed experiencing the atmosphere, especially being there for the Tennessee vs. Alabama game. The energy from the fans and the support for the team were impressive. I also enjoyed getting the opportunity to interact with some of the players and learn more about the program. It was a great experience, and I appreciated the opportunity to be around the coaching staff and see the university up close," Cole said.

He then would go into conversation about what caught his attention the most.

"The atmosphere and the transitions within the program were two things that really caught my attention. The energy surrounding Tennessee football was amazing, and you can tell how much the program means to the fans and the university. I also liked seeing how everything comes together, from the facilities and organization to the way the players and coaches interact. It gave me a better understanding of the environment Tennessee has built and what it would be like to be part of the program," Cole said.

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel during a football game between Tennessee and Alabama at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tennessee Volunteers have plenty of talented coaches and assistants. In fact, the Tennessee Volunteers make it a priority that each coach is involved in the recruiting trail. As for the standout 2029 prospect, he has already started building a relationship with some members of the staff.

"I had some good conversations with Coach Chorba and Coach Eachus during this recent visit. But I also had previous conversations with Coach Knowles and Coach Inge when I attended camp this summer, so it was good to continue building those relationships. Everyone I connected with made the experience enjoyable, and I appreciated the opportunity to learn more about Tennessee and what they look for in their players and finding out how I can develop my game as a player. I’m looking forward to continuing to build those relationships and learning more about the program as the recruiting process moves forward," Cole said.

It's no secret that Cole is one of the better players in the class of 2029. But even so, it remains early in his recruitment. He touched on whether this visit put the Vols more on his radar. Here is what he had to say.

"Tennessee was already pretty high on my list before the visit, but getting to experience the game-day atmosphere and spend time around the program made me even more interested. I like the coaching staff, the school, and the overall environment they have created. Being able to see everything in person gave me a better perspective on what makes Tennessee special. I can see why players want to be part of the program, and this visit gave me even more reasons to keep Tennessee near the top of my list as I continue through the recruiting process," Cole said.

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel on the sidelines during a game between Tennessee and Alabama in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cole is someone who has the opportunity to visit multiple schools, so his schedule could become a bit packed, but luckily for the Vols, they may be able to host him again before the season is over. In fact, the talented prospect is eyeing a visit for one of the more important games left on the schedule.

"Yes, I would definitely like to get back to Knoxville for another visit. I’m potentially looking at the Tennessee vs. LSU game as an opportunity to return and experience another game day. I enjoyed my time there this past weekend, and I would like to continue getting to know the coaching staff, learning more about the program, and seeing more of the campus. Every opportunity to visit helps me get a better feel for the school and the football program, so I would be excited to come back,"

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