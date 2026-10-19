Tennessee Football Commit Flips to SEC Rival

The Tennessee Volunteers have plenty of talented players committed to them already, as they have been able to land some of their top targets in the class of 2027. They have landed a fair balance of offense and defense in the class of 2027, and they have yet to finish in the class, as they are still targeting some of the better players in the class of 2027, while also awaiting December, which is when prospects in the class can begin signing.

While there have been a ton of victories along the way, there have also been some unfortunate developments. This includes an unfortunate development that was just announced, as one of Tennessee's top commits has officially flipped from one program to another program. Not just any program, but he flipped to one of the Vols' biggest SEC Rivals.

Christian Mays Flips to Georgia

Christian Mays | Via Christian Mays on X (formerly Twitter)

The commit who has announced his commitment to another program is Christian Mays, who is the top-ranked JUCO defensive tackle in the country, and is a prospect that has been committed to the Vols for quite some time. He is now committed to the Georgia Bulldogs after flipping, which means that the Bulldogs will continue their recent dominance on the recruiting trail, while the Vols get caught in the crosshairs.

Mays recently took an official visit to the Georgia Bulldogs after receiving an offer from them. This was the beginning of the end for the Vols, and Tennessee will now have to go back to the drawing board, as the former Tennessee commit was the only defensive lineman commit, which means that the Vols will now have to find their next commit on the defensive line.

The top target that the Vols will likely look at is Joshua Lane, whom they had on a visit recently, as he was a previously committed player for Memphis, but after receiving many SEC offers, he opted to decommit, and is now looking at where he will want to commit.

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