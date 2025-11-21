Commitment Day: 2027 Peach State DL Kadin Fife Makes His Decision
The class of 2027 is moving quite fast for those who have an interest in committing before the official visit slate that will be taking place during the summer. The Vols have shown some positives in this class, as they have been looking to land many different prospects quickly, but at this time they have only landed three of the many prospects that they will be taking in this class as a whole.
They landed one of the better prospects in the state of Tennessee already, who was near the top of their recruiting board when it comes to the in-state prospects that they are looking at in this class. That prospect being Princeton Uwaifo. Uwaifo is the highest-rated player in the class, and he is a guy that will remain a guy that will likely be near the top of offensive linemen.
Another player that they have landed is West (Knoxville, Tennessee) High School linebacker JP Peace. Peace is a legacy commit, who committed to the Vols before anyone in this class. Peace is the grandson of former National Championship winning coach Phillip Fulmer.
The last commit to discuss is a fellow defensive commit, but in the defensive back group. That player being Kamauri "Bam" Whitfield from the state of Florida. Whitfield is a prospect from The First Academy, who many schools have hopes of landing, but the Vols made a lasting impression early on.
Kadin Fife's Decision Day
Tennessee will have the chance to land yet another commit on Friday, as they will be hopeful to land one of the better players in the Peach State on the defensive line. The defensive lineman who is ready to announce his commitment on Friday is Kadin Fife. Fife is a very physical defensive tackle from the state of Georgia, who currently plays high school football at Chattooga. He is originally from the state of Alabama, and is one of the defensive linemen on the Tennessee board.
Fife will announce his commitment between what seems to be four schools at this point. The Vols will be an option while the Tennessee football program will be joined by the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, the Texas A&M Aggies, and the Auburn Tigers. Fife was unsure if he would commit in November when he spoke to Vols on SI back in his season, but he is now set to announce a decision at 2:30 PM EST.