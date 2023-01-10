Skip to main content

Ryan Wingo Schedules UT Visit

According to On3's Chad Simmons, Tennessee wide receiver target Ryan Wingo has scheduled a visit with the Volunteers.

Tennessee has zeroed in on wide receiver Ryan Wingo. The St. Louis, Missouri native is fond of the Volunteers and head coach Josh Heupel's offensive scheme and will reportedly be in town.

On3's Chad Simmons confirmed that Wingo would be in Knoxville this weekend for Tennessee's junior day. Several high-priority targets will attend the camp this weekend, and the coaching staff may begin to push their chips in on several prospects.

Wingo has all the tools to become a difference-maker in Heupel's offense. He tracks the football exceptionally well out of the air and has a quick twitch at the line of scrimmage.

His presnap setup is eerily similar to former Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt. While comparing Wingo to a Bilitnekoff Award winner is lofty praise, the tape shows someone with strong athleticism and downfield talent.

Several other major programs are involved. Notre Dame and Clemson are interested, while in-state Missouri shouldn't be counted out. There is still a ways to go in this recruitment, but the next several months will go a long way in determining where Wingo will play his college football.

