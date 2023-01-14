Josh Heupel Visits Five-Star 2025 Quarterback

With the recruiting calendar in full swing, coaches are beginning to hit the road to check in on prospects. Tennessee has a junior day to prepare for, but that hasn't stopped them from checking in on 2025 targets.

Head coach Josh Heupel was spotted at Brentwood Academy on Friday evening catching a basketball game. It just so happens that quarterback target George MacIntyre plays for the Eagles.

MacIntyre received a Tennessee offer in August and was at the historic Alabama win. He has football running in his veins, as MacIntyre's father coaches FIU while his grandfather coached at Vanderbilt.

He stands 6-5 and 180 lbs. and is reportedly a P5 basketball player. The Volunteers hold several 2025 quarterbacks in high esteem; Antwanne Hill is an early target for a staff that values intangibles at the quarterback spot.

Vandy head coach Clark Lea was also in attendance. MacIntyre is one of the top quarterbacks in his class. He ranks as the top recruit from Tennessee in the class, underscoring their commitment to the area.

The formula to become recruited by Tennessee at quarterback is beginning to crystallize. You must be 6-4 with the ability to add lower-body muscle and incredible arm strength.

