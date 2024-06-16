Faizon Brandon Centered as Tennessee's Top Priority as Contact Period Opens
When the 2026 contact period opened, the Tennessee Volunteers' top priority was 2026 five-star quarterback Faizon Brandon (Greensboro, N.C.).
Grimsley High School quarterback Faizon Brandon and the Tennessee Volunteers have been linked together a lot over the past few months, and those connections only strengthened on the first night of the 2026 contact period. Tennessee reached out to Brandon at midnight, becoming the first staff to openly communicate with him under the new set of guidelines applying to 2026 prospects.
He's got a busy summer with trips planned to Alabama, LSU, Ohio State, Penn State, and Tennessee. Head coach Josh Heupel and company identified him as their No. 1 priority early in his recruiting cycle, which has paid dividends with him.
Brandon visited Tennessee for three games this past season, watching their wins against South Carolina and Texas A&M while returning for a home loss against the Georgia Bulldogs. He also visited Rocky Top in April, marking five times he's seen the Vols. Brandon has indicated that he plans to cut his recruitment ahead of his junior season, and Tennessee seems to be in a good position.
