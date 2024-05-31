Tennessee's WRs Get National Love
Tennessee Volunteers wide receivers Chris Brazzell II and Squirrel White earned nods from CBS Sports as two of the top players in college football.
The Tennessee Volunteers have one of the most explosive offenses in college football, and their wide receiver room is as loaded as it has been in a few years under head coach Josh Heupel. They have quarterback Nico Iamaleava running the show this season, and many are expecting the downfield attack to return to its former heights.
According to CBS Sports, the Vols' having two top-150 college football players in that room helps. Chris Brazzell II and Squirrel White are interesting names on the national scene this season and bring very different skill sets. CBS Sports writer Blake Brockermeyer touted Brazzell as the No. 114 player in college football for this upcoming season.
"Long and productive receiver who transferred from Tulane and will flourish in Tennessee's tempo- and choice-based passing offense," Brockermeyer wrote. "Excellent hands and huge catch radius should inject some life into a receiving corps that struggled last year."
Brockermeyer continued his praise of the Vols wide receiver room by ranking White at No. 125. "White is an explosive and dynamic slot who has big-play ability every time he touches the ball. Had 67 catches for 803 yards and two touchdowns last year. An improved supporting cast and a better passer at quarterback should increase those numbers in 2024."
