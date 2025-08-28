Five Star Tristen Keys Sends Recruiting World Into A Frenzy After Tennessee Commitment
Five-star WR Tristen Keys sent the recruiting world into a frenzy after his massive flip to the Tennessee Volunteers was announced on Thursday night. The Volunteers have been recruiting Keys at an elite level and never stopped their pursuit of him despite Keys being committed to LSU. Landing Keys, gives the Vols the No. 1 QB and the No. 1 WR in the 2026 class. It’s been the top of discussion on social media with media members, players, and fans all over reacting to the bombshell news.
One of the first to comment was Tennessee's future signal caller and five-star prospect Faizon Brandon, who was pumped after landing Keys. Brandon has been instrumental in convincing Keys to spend his college years in Knoxville.
Brandon now has an elite prospect that will be coming in the same year as him, with whom he can build chemistry and camaraderie with early on in their careers. Their bond has continued to grow and will only heighten from here. His future WR1 will only make him better and potentially a top player in college football.
Tennessee LB Commit TJ White reacted with this message.
A well-known social media account that covers the Vols talked about how elite of a prospect Keys is.
Fox Sports Knoxville acknowledged the Vols have landed two top-five players in the 2026 class, a rare feat andan impressive one for the Tennessee staff
Vols on SI staff also reacted to the gigantic news. Shayne Pickering did a film assesment and impact analysis on Keys game.
Najeh Wilkins highlighted the incredible job head coach Josh Heupel and his staff have done and deserve to have a top 10 class for 2026.
The flip of Keys has landed the Volunteers in the top 10 of recruiting rankings per Rivals. The Volunteers now have three five-star commits in Brandon, Keys, and Gabriel Osenda. It is one of the most elite classes built in head coach Josh Heupel era. It will only elevate and help the Volunteers for years to come.