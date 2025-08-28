Five Star Tristen Keys Sends Recruiting World Into A Frenzy After Tennessee Commitment

BREAKING🚨: Five-star WR Tristen Keys has FLIPPED his commitment to TENNESSEE!



Keys is the No. 1 WR in the 2026 class and the No. 4 overall player in the class according to 247Sports.



Tennessee has TWO top five players in the 2026 class now.



THE HEUP TRAIN IS ROLLING 🔥