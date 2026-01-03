Multiple QBs Seem to Be Out of the Picture for Tennessee Football

The Tennessee Volunteers have many needs that they will look to fill with the transfer portal that officially started on Friday, but there aren't many more needs than the QB positions. Fans and reporters have been quick to throw names out that would fit the system, but this has been an active search that leads me to believe there are two names the Vols can go ahead and count out in the search that might have been there before.

Here are two QBs the Vols can nearly bank on not landing.

Drew Mestemaker - Transferring From North Texas

Oct 10, 2025; Denton, Texas, USA; North Texas Mean Green quarterback Drew Mestemaker (17) stands in the pocket against the South Florida Bulls during the second half of a game at DATCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Mestemaker is a guy who many fans wanted to land, but the Vols will likely not stand a chance in this one after a report indicated that the talented prospect is likely becoming the next QB at a different school. He has been predicted to land at Oklahoma State, which is a school that needs a QB badly. Mestemaker is a steal of a transfer after he finished the season with one of the better passing yard performances we have seen in recent memory.

The North Texas star will be someone who can quickly become a top name in college football under brighter lights, but it doesn't seem like he will be going to Tennessee anytime soon, although things can change with the blink of an eye.

Here is how his 2025 went according to meangreensports.com .

"Winner of the 2025 Burlsworth Trophy for the best former walk-on in the nation … named American Conference Offensive Player of the Year … selected to First Team All-American Conference … honored as Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Offensive Player of the Year … named Dave Campbell’s Texas Football First Team All-Offense … finalist for Manning Award, Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year, Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award … semifinalist for Davey O’Brien Award and Walter Camp Award … named AP National Player of the Week, Davey O’Brien Award QB of the Week, American Conference Offensive Player of the Week, Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Player of the Week, Shaun Alexander Award Freshman of the Week after breaking the UNT and American Conference record with 608 passing yards at Charlotte (10/27) … honored as PFF National Quarterback of the Week and PFF National Team of the Week selection after throwing for 469 yards, three touchdowns at Rice (11/24) … two-time Manning Award Stars of the Week recognition (10/27, 11/24) … three-time Davey O’Brien Award Great 8 honoree (10/20, 10/27, 12/1) … two-time Burlsworth Trophy National Walk-On of the Week (10/20, 10/27) … appeared and started in all 13 games … enters the 2025 Isleta New Mexico Bowl with 4,129 passing yards, the most in UNT single-season history … became the fifth freshman in FBS history with 4,000 passing yards … enters the bowl game with 31 passing touchdowns, marks the fourth 30-plus passing touchdown season in program history … holds a season passing efficiency mark of 174.79 – highest in UNT history – with 292 completions on 416 attempts … owns the highest single-season mark for completion percentage (70.2) in program history … opened the season with 329 passing yards, four total touchdowns versus Lamar … finished 24-for-29 with four passing touchdowns versus Washington State … scored five total touchdowns, including four passing, in Homecoming win over UTSA … notched second-highest passing efficiency mark (296.9) in program history in win at Rice … completed 20 of 24 passes for 366 yards and three touchdowns against Temple."

Brendan Sorsby - Transferring From Cincinnati

Nov 29, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby (2) throws the ball during the game between the Horned Frogs and the Bearcats at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Sorsby is an awesome QB, and is arguably the top name in the portal, but he will likely be out of the Vols' price range considering they will need to fill many more positions, and can play their freshman if they need to at the end of the day. Nearly every fan has shared their wishful thinking with Sorsby, but this is very unlikely at this point. The Vols will likely look to get a cheaper but reliable option before they blow a ton of money when the needs outweigh the unnecessary additions.

Regardless, Sorsby will be a star wherever he goes, and if this is proven wrong, then he would be a huge addition for Tennessee, but at this time, this seems to be less likely than fans may hope.

Here are his 2025 accomplishments according to gobearcats.com .

2025 East-West Shrine Bowl Monday Morning QB (Oklahoma State)

2025 PFF Big 12 Team of the Week (NW State, Kansas, Iowa State)

2025 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week (NW State, Kansas)

2025 Manning Award Star of the Week (Kansas)

2025 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Player of the Week (Iowa State)

2025 Davey O'Brien Award Watch List

2025 Maxwell Award Watch List

2025 Manning Award Watch List

2025 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List

2025 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List

