George MacIntyre Becoming Early Priority for Tennessee

Head coach Josh Heupel has committed to finding a talented signal caller in each recruiting class. He kicked things off with Tayven Jackson in 2022, followed it up with Nico Iamaleava, and now are eyeing a talented 2025 quarterback.

Head coach Josh Heupel attended a basketball game of George MacIntyre, a 6-5 Brentwood Academy quarterback. MacIntyre has a deep family football history and accounted for 21 touchdowns against four interceptions as a sophomore.

Heupel tends to find his guy early and cultivate a relationship. While 2025 seems far away, MacIntyre is an early priority for this coaching staff, and the tape explains why.

Out of Structure Playmaking

Good college quarterbacks can operate on time within a system. However, they become rattled and unreliable if things collapse and they must make a play on their own.

Great ones can put on a Superman cape five times per game and make a play. MacIntyre makes improbable plays to extend drives and compensate for poor surrounding play.

He's a good mover in space and can throw off platform. MacIntrye keeps his eyes downfield, enabling him to deliver a strike to a redirected receiver if someone comes open.

Fluid Platform

With football relying more on spacing, quarterbacks don't often set their feet and follow through. MacIntyre keeps a consistent platform and delivery, but doesn't generate much leg torque.

Traditional motions have the quarterback rotate their hips and deliver through their front foot toward the target. MacIntyre stays on his back leg and doesn't always transition weight.

If you have the arm talent for this it can prove quite effective. MacIntyre's accuracy looks excellent, and his base fluidity keeps whole-field reads alive when coordinators need a big play.

Understands Velocity

The game within the game dominates football. It is a chess board, and quarterbacks must learn that faster than other positions. You must alter ball placement, trajectory, and velocity to maximize effieceny.

MacIntyre throws a catchable ball that lands in tight windows. He knows when to add juice behind the ball and when to layer it and put touch underneath his pass.

This confuses defenders, as the ball flight is underpredictable. MacIntyre routinely finds windows that otherwise wouldn't become available if he threw one specific type of ball.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.