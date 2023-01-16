Jayden Lewis Narrows Recruitment

Tennessee is beginning to push its chips in on the 2024 recruiting class. They hosted their junior day this past weekend and hope to fill out their class in the coming months.

The coaching staff already secured a pledge from corner Kaleb Beasley and is working on several other defensive backs. Corner Jayden Lewis is their latest target, and things are going well.

He cut down his list on Monday afternoon. Lewis will focus on six schools moving forward: Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida State, Arkansas, Ole Miss, and Auburn.

The Anniston, Alabama, native plays for one of the most prestigious programs in the southeast. They have produced notable football prospects like RyQueze McElderry, Kamron Sandlin, Antonio Kite, and more.

Tennessee has focused on recruiting top national programs. Beasley plays for Lipscomb High School in Tennessee, and the coaching staff has keyed in on some of his teammates.

The Volunteers are hot on the recruiting trail and could have a big few months in store. Head coach Josh Heupel has raised the recruiting floor for the Volunteers and is attempting to bring more talent to Knoxville.

