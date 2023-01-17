Junior Day Viewed as Home-Run For Coaching Staff

Recruiting is everything. You can't stay a perennial contender without consistently recruiting at a top level. Tennessee is developing a reputation under head coach Josh Heupel for impressing elite recruits, and that notion gained steam this weekend.

A star-studded group headlined the visitors. Securing commitments from some of these prospects would redefine recruiting classes; here are some of the names that attended.

Mike Matthews, 2024 Five-Star ATH

Williams Nwaneri, 2024 Five-Star DL

Ryan Wingo, 2024 Five-Star WR

Daniel Okoye, 2024 Four-Star EDGE

Cutter Boley, 2025 Four-Star QB

These were just some of the names among an elite group. Everyone left glowing remarks as they left Knoxville on Sunday afternoon, and the Volunteers lead with several of these players.

There is still a long way to go. The 2024 cycle has just begun to ramp up, meaning these rising seniors will see a lot of attention through the summer recruiting period.

However, fast starts mean everything. Many prospects choose to shut down their recruitments ahead of their senior season to drown out all the noise, meaning Tennessee has an eight-month window with some of these players.

The recruiting pitch handles itself in these situations. Elite talent is surrounded by elite talent, all soaking in the same things. Players develop friendships and bonds that draw them closer to programs, meaning the coaches don't have a ton of selling to do.

Furthermore, it seems like the coaching staff represents the program's core pillars quite well. In a recent interview with CBS Sports, quarterback signee Nico Iamaleava said that they were straightforward and honest during his process, a strong endorsement.

Speaking of Iamaleava, it seems like his name is at the forefront of many recruits' minds. National reports confirm that the Iamaleava effect is in full force for the Volunteers, another recruiting pitch the staff doesn't have to make to entice these talents.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.