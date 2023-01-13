Mike Matthews, One of America's Best

Parkview's Mike Matthews is the top athlete in the country. The Georgia native holds offers from every major program and could play on either side of the ball at an extremely high level.

While most evaluations require complex research and breakdowns, Matthews's talent is obvious even to those who don't watch football. He is a rare athlete that can do everything and will be a significant difference-maker at the next level.

He plays wide receiver and safety for the Panthers and does so at a high level. Matthews tallied over 1,000 receiving yards and ten touchdowns as a junior while nabbing two interceptions on defense.

The elite traits are apparent, but Matthews always appears in control. He seamlessly glides across the field in quick, compact strides before abruptly attacking either the football or the ball carrier.

Matthews has some of the most natural hands of anyone in the southeast. He routinely plucks the ball out of the air with one hand, making it look quite easy. His sophomore tape even showcases some multitasking, securing the catch with one hand while working the sideline.

His center of gravity and short area quickness make him nearly impossible to bring down in tight spaces. Defenders let up when they think the play is dead, but Matthews works through contact and finds open space.

You can tell he has been allowed to live off athletic traits for a long time. Matthews has some nuanced route-running but could stand to drop his hips more consistently out of his breaks.

However, that feels like nitpicking. There aren't many concerns with his game, and everything he needs to improve is readily available at the college level. He stands 6-2 and 180 lbs.; much of his physical development in the coming years will be determined by whether he plays offense or defense in college.

Tennessee will host him and a litany of other top recruits on Saturday for their junior day. Matthews has already been on campus, watching the Volunteers beat Alabama in an instant classic.

This weekend will be integral in his recruitment moving forward. Matthews hasn't set a specific timetable for his recruitment, but schools must be ready for a decision whenever.

The Volunteers must lay a full-court press on this weekend. They must make a strong impression, and if they do, they are positioned quite well moving forward.

