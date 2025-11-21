Kadin Fife Announces Tennessee Football Commitment
The Tennessee Volunteers have received some good news on the recruiting trail, as they have landed yet another 2027 prospect.
Tennessee landed one of the better defensive linemen in the state of Georgia, as they landed Kadin Fife. Fife is a solid defensive lineman in the state of Georgia, who has one of the better upside in the class, as he is someone who could be a force at the next level, especially being under a great coach.
Fife made his commitment on Friday, November 21st. Fife has done a great job in his own recruitment, as he has received attention from many schools, but Tennessee's lasting impression helped land his commitment in the end. The talented prospect from Chattooga has quickly become a target for many schools, and the Vols landing him slides him near the top of the rankings, as Fife is the fourth commitment following behind JP Peace, Bam Whitfield, and Princeton Uwaifo. He is also the first player in the 2027 class to commit to the Vols in the Peach State, which is a state that the Vols have recruited heavily.
Fife recently detailed his commitment with Vols On SI. Here is what he had to say about arguably the biggest decision he has ever made.
Kadin Fife Discusses Tennessee Football Commitment Decision
"I'm feeling excited to join a good program," said the talented prospect from Chattooga High School in the state of Georgia. "What led me to this decision is Coach Josh Heupel. We have a good relationship. And Coach Garner. Garner is old school, and coaches his players really hard. Heupel is a good coach and I believe he is building a really good program."
Fife would then discuss what he enjoys the most about the defensive line at the University of Tennessee.
"How they play like a vertical scheme and the defensive linemen go make plays. I feel I will fit in there."
What stands out the most to Fife when deciding on a school that he wants to commit to?
"Their fanbase stands out, they are really loyal. And Tennessee is an upcoming program, and I believe Tennessee has the chance to be really good."
Their is one coach who has major ties to the state of Georgia. That coach being Steven Ruzic. Fife was asked if he has communicated much with the young coach. Here is what he had to say.
"I haven't talked to Coach Steven (Ruzic) much, only a little bit. My first impression of him was that he is a great person."
There are two Tennessee defenders that caught the attention of Fife. Those two players having major roles in the Tennessee defensive this season.
"The players who has stood out to me is No. 51 (Jaxson Moi) and Jordan Ross."
Next, Fife discussed what he looks forward to the most.
"I'm looking forward to making plays at Tennessee. I was at practice Tuesday. They play hard every play and all through practice."
How would Fife compare the Tennessee atmosphere to all of these other schools that he has visited? Here is what Fife stated.
"It's the loudest I have ever been to."