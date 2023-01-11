Skip to main content

Labaron Philon Narrows Recruitment

Guard Labaron Philon has cut his list to six schools, and the Tennessee Volunteers are in a prime position to make a move.

The Volunteers are beginning to turn their on-court momentum into recruiting success. Currently, they are No. 5 in the polls and have started SEC play at 4-0.

Meanwhile, head coach Rick Barnes and company are beginning to make moves on the 2024 class. One target they have narrowed in on is guard Labaron Philon, one of the top perimeter players in the country.

Philon is an Alabama native putting up video game numbers for his high school in Mobile. He is averaging over 40 points per game, one of the top marks for any high school basketball player.

He cut down his recruitment on Wednesday afternoon. Philon will focus on Tennessee, Alabama, Auburn, Ole Miss, Kansas, and Arkansas moving forward.

Tennessee visited his high school in October and is sure to have more contact in the coming months. Many prospects commit before their senior seasons to reduce stress during the year; while Philon hasn't indicated his plans, it's never too early to lay on a recruiting pitch.

The Volunteers aren't the leader for his services, but recent on-court developments may change his mind, especially if they can knock off Alabama, Auburn, and Arkansas in conference play.

