Labaron Philon Narrows Recruitment

The Volunteers are beginning to turn their on-court momentum into recruiting success. Currently, they are No. 5 in the polls and have started SEC play at 4-0.

Meanwhile, head coach Rick Barnes and company are beginning to make moves on the 2024 class. One target they have narrowed in on is guard Labaron Philon, one of the top perimeter players in the country.

Philon is an Alabama native putting up video game numbers for his high school in Mobile. He is averaging over 40 points per game, one of the top marks for any high school basketball player.

He cut down his recruitment on Wednesday afternoon. Philon will focus on Tennessee, Alabama, Auburn, Ole Miss, Kansas, and Arkansas moving forward.

Tennessee visited his high school in October and is sure to have more contact in the coming months. Many prospects commit before their senior seasons to reduce stress during the year; while Philon hasn't indicated his plans, it's never too early to lay on a recruiting pitch.

The Volunteers aren't the leader for his services, but recent on-court developments may change his mind, especially if they can knock off Alabama, Auburn, and Arkansas in conference play.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VConFN.