Skip to main content

Jerry Stackhouse: Tennessee is "Best Team in SEC"

Vanderbilt Jerry Stackhouse had some lofty praise for Tennessee after the Volunteers won on Tuesday evening.

Vanderbilt head coach Jerry Stackhouse has seen a lot of good basketball. He played eighteen seasons in the NBA, making two All-Star teams with the Detroit Pistons.

Furthermore, he has spent four seasons with the Commodores and improved their winning percentage each season. Even Stackhouse was at a loss for words on Tuesday when Tennessee pulled out a win over his squad.

The Commodores largely outplayed Tennessee for most of the game. Tennessee didn't play poorly, but it wasn't up to the standard they had set for much of this season.

It didn't matter. Heading into halftime, they trailed by two and immediately went on a 14-2 run to start the second half. It silenced any and all Vanderbilt momentum, and the Volunteers coasted the rest of the way.

During postgame, Stackhouse ventured that the Volunteers are the best team in the SEC. He isn't the only one that shares that sentiment; currently, there are only five ranked teams in the conference.

Tennessee slots in at No. 5, and the only in-conference team ahead of them is Alabama at No. 4. The two squads face off on February 15 in Knoxville, a game that's sure to garner much hype.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The respect between Tennessee and Vanderbilt is mutual. Head coach Rick Barnes noted that Vandy gave them as tough a time as any program they have faced thus far, tipping his hat to the in-state rival.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VConFN.

In This Article (1)

Tennessee Volunteers
Tennessee Volunteers

Labaron Philon
Recruiting

Labaron Philon Narrows Recruitment

By Evan Crowell
Dont'e Thornton
Football

Recapping a Monday Full of Transfers

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19735620
Football

Tennessee Conquered Alabama, Now On To Georgia

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19761469
Men's Basketball

The Halftime Report: Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt

By Evan Crowell
Olivier Nkamhoua
Men's Basketball

LIVE Updates: Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt

By Evan Crowell
Hendon Hooker
Football

Why Hendon Hooker Is Worthy of a Top-50 Pick

By Evan Crowell
Josh Heupel
Football

ESPN Ranks Tennessee Top 10 In 2023 Poll

By Evan Crowell
Jerrick Gibson
Recruiting

Jerrick Gibson: The Modern Running Back

By Evan Crowell